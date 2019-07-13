Comparison of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.02
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 36.33% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
