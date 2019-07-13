Comparison of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.02 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 36.33% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.