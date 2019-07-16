Comparison of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.17
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
