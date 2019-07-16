Comparison of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.17 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.