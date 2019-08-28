Comparison of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

This is a contrast between Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.87 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.