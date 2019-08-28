Comparison of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

This is a contrast between Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.87
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
