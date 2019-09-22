Comparison of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.72 N/A 4.53 10.92 Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.78 N/A 0.89 13.96

Table 1 highlights Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Western Alliance Bancorporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.6 beta means Western Alliance Bancorporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Heritage Commerce Corp on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s upside potential currently stands at 27.90% and an $59 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 75%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation was more bullish than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Heritage Commerce Corp.