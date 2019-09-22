Comparison of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|45
|4.72
|N/A
|4.53
|10.92
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|12
|3.78
|N/A
|0.89
|13.96
Table 1 highlights Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Western Alliance Bancorporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|0.00%
|17.1%
|1.9%
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.00%
|10.7%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.6 beta means Western Alliance Bancorporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Heritage Commerce Corp on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Western Alliance Bancorporation’s upside potential currently stands at 27.90% and an $59 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 75%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|1.88%
|9.77%
|4.55%
|9.26%
|-12.62%
|25.2%
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.41%
|0.65%
|-0.08%
|-6.07%
|-19.44%
|9.08%
For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation was more bullish than Heritage Commerce Corp.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Heritage Commerce Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.