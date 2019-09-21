Comparison of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 124 6.03 N/A 2.87 47.91 Sientra Inc. 7 4.78 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Volatility & Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. In other hand, Sientra Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Its rival Sientra Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Sientra Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sientra Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sientra Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus target price and a 144.07% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares and 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares. 0.6% are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sientra Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. had bullish trend while Sientra Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Sientra Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.