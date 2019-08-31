Comparison of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 120 6.07 N/A 2.87 47.91 Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.84 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. In other hand, Lakeland Industries Inc. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lakeland Industries Inc. are 5 and 2.1 respectively. Lakeland Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 63%. 0.6% are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Lakeland Industries Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Lakeland Industries Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.