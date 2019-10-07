Comparison of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 144 5.15 73.04M 2.87 47.91 Biomerica Inc. 3 0.00 7.59M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 50,641,336.75% 16.2% 11.2% Biomerica Inc. 251,075,090.97% -54.3% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Biomerica Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Biomerica Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Biomerica Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. was less bullish than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Biomerica Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.