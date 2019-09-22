Comparison of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 124 6.03 N/A 2.87 47.91 Becton Dickinson and Company 246 4.00 N/A 4.80 52.69

Table 1 highlights West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Becton Dickinson and Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Becton Dickinson and Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Becton Dickinson and Company is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1. Competitively, Becton Dickinson and Company has 1 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Becton Dickinson and Company on the other hand boasts of a $274 consensus target price and a 8.07% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. was more bullish than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.