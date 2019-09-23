Comparison of WESCO International Inc. (WCC) and Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) and Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). The two are both Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International Inc. 50 0.24 N/A 4.72 10.74 Titan Machinery Inc. 18 0.25 N/A 0.60 34.51

Table 1 highlights WESCO International Inc. and Titan Machinery Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Titan Machinery Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WESCO International Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WESCO International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Titan Machinery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) and Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 4.7% Titan Machinery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.72 beta indicates that WESCO International Inc. is 72.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WESCO International Inc. are 2.2 and 1.3. Competitively, Titan Machinery Inc. has 1.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. WESCO International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Machinery Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for WESCO International Inc. and Titan Machinery Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Machinery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of WESCO International Inc. is $61, with potential upside of 31.18%. On the other hand, Titan Machinery Inc.’s potential upside is 63.38% and its average price target is $24. Based on the data delivered earlier, Titan Machinery Inc. is looking more favorable than WESCO International Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WESCO International Inc. and Titan Machinery Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 79.8%. WESCO International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Titan Machinery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WESCO International Inc. -0.72% -0.06% -10.92% -6.56% -13.34% 5.71% Titan Machinery Inc. -1.89% 0.88% 21.86% 12.66% 42.54% 57.72%

For the past year WESCO International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Titan Machinery Inc.

Summary

WESCO International Inc. beats Titan Machinery Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.