Comparison of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 38 4.26 N/A 3.00 12.19 Banner Corporation 55 3.77 N/A 4.09 14.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WesBanco Inc. and Banner Corporation. Banner Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. WesBanco Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that WesBanco Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banner Corporation’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for WesBanco Inc. and Banner Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Banner Corporation’s potential upside is 6.58% and its consensus target price is $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.5% of Banner Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Banner Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance while Banner Corporation has 10.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Banner Corporation beats WesBanco Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.