Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.01 N/A -0.15 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.90 N/A 0.70 21.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 24.55%. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.