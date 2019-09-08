Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.10
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
