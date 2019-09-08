Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.10 N/A 1.22 11.02 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.