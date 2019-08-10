Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.41 N/A 1.22 11.02 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 19.87% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 8 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.