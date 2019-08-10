Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.41
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 19.87% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 8 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
