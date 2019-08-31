Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.27 N/A 0.52 24.36 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.