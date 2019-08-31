Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.27
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
