Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

We will be comparing the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.