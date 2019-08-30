Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

We will be comparing the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
