Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.10 N/A 0.06 131.64 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.