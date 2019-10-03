Comparison of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 0% respectively. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund