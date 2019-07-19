Comparison of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 3.02 N/A 2.39 14.75 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 24 3.25 N/A 1.75 14.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.5% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares and 15.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.1% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 1.91% 8.95% 25.61% 3.07% 20.69% 27.26% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.44% 3.08% 9.9% -3.94% -28.33% 10.37%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.