Comparison of Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Both Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.41 N/A 0.38 43.55 China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89

Table 1 highlights Welbilt Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Yuchai International Limited appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welbilt Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Welbilt Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of China Yuchai International Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Welbilt Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Welbilt Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Competitively, China Yuchai International Limited’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.82% of Welbilt Inc. shares and 27% of China Yuchai International Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65%

For the past year Welbilt Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Yuchai International Limited.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats China Yuchai International Limited on 9 of the 10 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.