Comparison of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

As REIT – Retail companies, Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.80 N/A 1.80 16.13 Kimco Realty Corporation 17 6.82 N/A 0.49 37.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Weingarten Realty Investors and Kimco Realty Corporation. Kimco Realty Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Weingarten Realty Investors. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Weingarten Realty Investors is presently more affordable than Kimco Realty Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Weingarten Realty Investors has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kimco Realty Corporation on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Weingarten Realty Investors and Kimco Realty Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Kimco Realty Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Weingarten Realty Investors is $30.5, with potential upside of 10.55%. Meanwhile, Kimco Realty Corporation’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 11.47%. Based on the results given earlier, Kimco Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares and 89.7% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares. About 3.5% of Weingarten Realty Investors’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Kimco Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.12% -2.75% -2.29% 5.42% 11.54% 16.69% Kimco Realty Corporation 0.67% 1.23% 1.68% 11.24% 26.82% 23.62%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors’s stock price has smaller growth than Kimco Realty Corporation.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.