Comparison of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85 The Western Union Company 19 1.69 N/A 1.87 11.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Western Union Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Weidai Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Weidai Ltd. and The Western Union Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Western Union Company 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, The Western Union Company’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential downside is -21.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Weidai Ltd. and The Western Union Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 49.72% of Weidai Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of The Western Union Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45% The Western Union Company 0.57% 5.11% 8.7% 14.69% 4.43% 23.09%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend while The Western Union Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Western Union Company beats Weidai Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.