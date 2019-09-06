Comparison of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

We are comparing WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 82 3.91 N/A 3.44 24.86 Entergy Corporation 100 2.09 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 demonstrates WEC Energy Group Inc. and Entergy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Entergy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WEC Energy Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Entergy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of WEC Energy Group Inc. and Entergy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s 0.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 89.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Entergy Corporation has a 0.33 beta which is 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

WEC Energy Group Inc. and Entergy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Entergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

WEC Energy Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $88.5, and a -7.16% downside potential. Meanwhile, Entergy Corporation’s average target price is $113, while its potential downside is -1.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Entergy Corporation seems more appealing than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Entergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Entergy Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Entergy Corporation beats WEC Energy Group Inc.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.