Comparison of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Since Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 49 3.70 N/A 4.09 12.47 Valley National Bancorp 10 3.83 N/A 0.96 11.69

Demonstrates Webster Financial Corporation and Valley National Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Valley National Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Webster Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Webster Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Webster Financial Corporation and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3% Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Webster Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Valley National Bancorp’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Webster Financial Corporation and Valley National Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Webster Financial Corporation has a 28.15% upside potential and an average price target of $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Webster Financial Corporation and Valley National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 62.9% respectively. 0.9% are Webster Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Valley National Bancorp has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47% Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation was less bullish than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.