Comparison of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

This is a contrast between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Yatra Online Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Yatra Online Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.