Comparison of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

As Conglomerates companies, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, SG Blocks Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SG Blocks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 1.9% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -63.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats SG Blocks Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.