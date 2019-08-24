Comparison of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and MTech Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.