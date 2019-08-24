Comparison of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.