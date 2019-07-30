Comparison of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.