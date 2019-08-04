Comparison of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Global Medical REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 51.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.
