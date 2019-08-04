Comparison of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 51.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.