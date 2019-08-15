Comparison of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 38.36 N/A -5.16 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 14.13 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

A 0.73 beta indicates that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.38, with potential upside of 10.77%.

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.