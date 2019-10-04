Comparison of Waters Corporation (WAT) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 218 2.48 66.43M 7.58 27.77 Pro-Dex Inc. 15 0.00 2.53M 0.84 16.91

Table 1 demonstrates Waters Corporation and Pro-Dex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pro-Dex Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Waters Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Waters Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Pro-Dex Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 30,468,284.18% 37% 15.6% Pro-Dex Inc. 17,340,644.28% 19.7% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Waters Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pro-Dex Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Pro-Dex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Waters Corporation and Pro-Dex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$216.33 is Waters Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -4.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waters Corporation and Pro-Dex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 24.5% respectively. 0.2% are Waters Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72%

For the past year Waters Corporation was less bullish than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats Pro-Dex Inc. on 13 of the 14 factors.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.