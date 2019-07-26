Comparison of Waters Corporation (WAT) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 223 6.29 N/A 7.58 27.40 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.66 N/A 0.04 66.98

Table 1 highlights Waters Corporation and CRH Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CRH Medical Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Waters Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Waters Corporation is currently more affordable than CRH Medical Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waters Corporation and CRH Medical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Waters Corporation and CRH Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Waters Corporation has a -0.60% downside potential and a consensus price target of $216.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Waters Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CRH Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Waters Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15% CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57%

For the past year Waters Corporation had bullish trend while CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors CRH Medical Corporation.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.