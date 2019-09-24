Comparison of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.36 N/A 3.98 12.63 Ames National Corporation 27 5.04 N/A 1.85 14.75

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ames National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ames National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ames National Corporation’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 24.4% respectively. About 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ames National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Ames National Corporation

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ames National Corporation.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.