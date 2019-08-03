Comparison of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 5 0.96 N/A 0.05 69.81 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 146 0.81 N/A 11.15 13.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.8% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Washington Prime Group Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s potential upside is 29.38% and its average price target is $185.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Washington Prime Group Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 84.5% respectively. 0.5% are Washington Prime Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 4.91% -2.94% -17.87% -36.76% -53.22% -25.31% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08%

For the past year Washington Prime Group Inc. had bearish trend while Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats Washington Prime Group Inc.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.