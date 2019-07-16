Comparison of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

Both Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) are Drug Stores companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 60 0.37 N/A 5.00 10.54 Rite Aid Corporation 12 0.02 N/A -12.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 7.4% Rite Aid Corporation 0.00% -28.6% -5.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta means Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rite Aid Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Its rival Rite Aid Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Rite Aid Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 1 5 0 2.83 Rite Aid Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$61.57 is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.32%. On the other hand, Rite Aid Corporation’s potential downside is -91.04% and its consensus price target is $0.75. Based on the data delivered earlier, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is looking more favorable than Rite Aid Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Rite Aid Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.2% and 49% respectively. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.14%. Comparatively, Rite Aid Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. -1.42% -2.77% -27.18% -35.99% -18.99% -22.82% Rite Aid Corporation 10.63% 1.7% -43.79% -65.31% -72.71% -36.82%

For the past year Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rite Aid Corporation.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. beats Rite Aid Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics. It also provides specialty pharmacy services; and manages in-store clinics. As of August 31, 2016, this segment operated 8,175 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 7 specialty pharmacies, as well as approximately 400 in-store clinic locations. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health, beauty, toiletry, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores, as well as through boots.com. It is also involved in optical practice and related contract manufacturing operations. This segment operated 4,673 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 636 optical practices. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products. This segment also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services, including screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment provides healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; offers integrated mail-order and specialty and compounding pharmacy services; and provides infertility treatment, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of June 20, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,500 stores in 31 states of the United States and in the District of Columbia. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.