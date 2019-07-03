Comparison of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 18 1.10 N/A 2.06 8.34 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.00 N/A 0.02 468.42

Table 1 demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.94%. Insiders held 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.