Comparison of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.04 N/A 2.06 8.48 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%. Insiders held 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.