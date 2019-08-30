Comparison of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.07 N/A 2.06 8.48 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.06 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 highlights Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares and 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while Northern Trust Corporation has 2.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.