Comparison of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. 134 1.88 N/A 6.74 19.64 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 18 0.63 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of WABCO Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

WABCO Holdings Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of WABCO Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. WABCO Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for WABCO Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$136.5 is WABCO Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.52%. On the other hand, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s potential upside is 3.98% and its average target price is $17. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. seems more appealing than WABCO Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WABCO Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45%

For the past year WABCO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Motorcar Parts of America Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.