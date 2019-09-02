Comparison of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

We will be comparing the differences between W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. 283 1.30 N/A 14.68 19.82 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 32 0.20 N/A 4.42 6.92

Table 1 demonstrates W.W. Grainger Inc. and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W.W. Grainger Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. W.W. Grainger Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 13.8% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

W.W. Grainger Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of W.W. Grainger Inc. Its rival Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. W.W. Grainger Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

W.W. Grainger Inc. and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

W.W. Grainger Inc. has an average target price of $285.75, and a 4.42% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is $35, which is potential 28.72% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than W.W. Grainger Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.5% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.9% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W.W. Grainger Inc. -4.29% 8.88% 5.88% -1.71% -13.5% 3.07% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. -2.86% -7.94% -18.42% -3.04% -14.88% -0.29%

For the past year W.W. Grainger Inc. has 3.07% stronger performance while Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has -0.29% weaker performance.

Summary

W.W. Grainger Inc. beats Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. on 12 of the 12 factors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products and high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined product primarily for the ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; and provides field services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.