Comparison of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)

Since W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co. 74 2.19 N/A 2.40 28.27 Quaker Chemical Corporation 196 3.12 N/A 5.13 36.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Quaker Chemical Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to W. R. Grace & Co. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. W. R. Grace & Co. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quaker Chemical Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7% Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Grace & Co.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation has 2.7 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for W. R. Grace & Co. and Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

W. R. Grace & Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.71% and an $95 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. R. Grace & Co. and Quaker Chemical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 97.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Quaker Chemical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47% Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45%

For the past year W. R. Grace & Co. has weaker performance than Quaker Chemical Corporation

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation beats W. R. Grace & Co. on 10 of the 11 factors.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.