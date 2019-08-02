Comparison of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co. 75 2.26 N/A 2.40 28.27 Albemarle Corporation 77 2.15 N/A 6.23 11.71

Demonstrates W. R. Grace & Co. and Albemarle Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Albemarle Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Grace & Co. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. W. R. Grace & Co.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Albemarle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

W. R. Grace & Co. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Albemarle Corporation on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Albemarle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Albemarle Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for W. R. Grace & Co. and Albemarle Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

W. R. Grace & Co.’s upside potential is 40.10% at a $95 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Albemarle Corporation is $100.5, which is potential 46.57% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Albemarle Corporation looks more robust than W. R. Grace & Co. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.6% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year W. R. Grace & Co. had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.