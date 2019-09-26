Comparison of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 65 1.70 N/A 3.48 19.96 Markel Corporation 1,079 2.02 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Markel Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. W. R. Berkley Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. In other hand, Markel Corporation has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

W. R. Berkley Corporation and Markel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -11.65% for W. R. Berkley Corporation with average price target of $64.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. R. Berkley Corporation and Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation has stronger performance than Markel Corporation

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.