Comparison of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Both Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 117 4.08 N/A 3.96 32.81 Industrea Acquisition Corp. 7 1.26 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 0% 0% Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vulcan Materials Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Industrea Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Vulcan Materials Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Vulcan Materials Company and Industrea Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83 Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Vulcan Materials Company’s average target price is $134, while its potential downside is -4.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.3% of Vulcan Materials Company shares and 36.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares. 0.2% are Vulcan Materials Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 1% 6.32% 22.61% 22.76% 2.36% 31.41% Industrea Acquisition Corp. -6% -23.41% -28.98% -49.31% -47.35% -37.18%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company has 31.41% stronger performance while Industrea Acquisition Corp. has -37.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats on 7 of the 7 factors Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.