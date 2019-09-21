Comparison of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.43 N/A -0.73 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 218.47% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 65.57% respectively. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.