Comparison of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

As Biotechnology companies, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.07 N/A -0.73 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.59 N/A -4.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 465.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 267.65% upside potential. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 757.74%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.