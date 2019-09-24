Comparison of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.89 N/A -0.73 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 240.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.