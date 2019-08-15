Comparison of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.65 N/A -0.73 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 35.26 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 290.63% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $5. On the other hand, Alector Inc.’s potential upside is 87.11% and its consensus price target is $27. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 59.1%. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.