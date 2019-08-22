Comparison of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 65.70 N/A -2.94 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 152.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$24 is Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.31%. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 280.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.