Comparison of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.30 N/A -2.94 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.50 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.15% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.