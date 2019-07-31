Comparison of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 70.51 N/A -2.94 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 19.33 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.68 beta, while its volatility is 168.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.59% and an $24 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.